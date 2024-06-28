Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Monsoon Rainfall Paralyzes Capital Amid Record Downpour

Heavy monsoon rainfall brought Delhi to a standstill, with over 300 complaints of waterlogging and traffic issues reported. Civic bodies worked across the city, tackling waterlogging that took from hours to almost a day to resolve. Key infrastructures were impacted, resulting in significant disruptions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:37 IST
In an unprecedented monsoon downpour that swept through Delhi on Friday, the city found itself grappling with severe waterlogging, leading to over 300 complaints to civic agencies and police. The downpour, marking the heaviest single-day rainfall in June in 88 years, caused widespread traffic chaos, impacted flight operations, and flooded homes, including those of notable personalities.

The Public Works Department, reported receiving more than 200 waterlogging complaints. Areas such as Seelampur, Krishna Nagar, and Badli saw issues resolved within hours, while locations like Minto Road faced nearly a 12-hour clearance delay. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi recorded 33 waterlogging complaints and additional tree-fall incidents, reflecting the breadth of the monsoon's impact.

Monsoon rains wreaked havoc across the capital, with key spots like Pragati Maidan tunnel shut down and homes flooding in Lutyens' Delhi. Civic bodies, including the New Delhi Municipal Council, responded to numerous calls to tackle these issues swiftly. The deluge underscored the city's vulnerability, prompting high-level inspections and emergency measures to manage the aftermath.

