Delhi Deluge: Unexpected Torrential Rain Shatters Records

Delhi residents were caught off guard early Friday as a sudden torrential downpour shattered records, recording 228.1 mm of rainfall, surpassing the June average of 74.1 mm. This unexpected weather event marked the highest rainfall for the month since 1936, according to meteorologists.

An Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official explained that the convergence of monsoon winds with the remnants of a western disturbance triggered heavy rainfall across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Independent scientists suggested that a thunderstorm over North Delhi may have intensified the downpour.

Initially, the IMD had forecast only light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for Friday. However, the weather models failed to predict the magnitude of rainfall, which led to an alert being issued only after significant rain had already occurred. By Friday noon, the IMD declared the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi, less than 15 hours after it had predicted the primary rain-bearing system's approach.

