Delhi Deluge: Unexpected Torrential Rain Shatters Records
Delhi residents were caught off guard by an extreme weather event early Friday, resulting in unprecedented rainfall of 228.1 mm, surpassing the historical record for June. Meteorologists explained that an interaction between monsoon winds and a western disturbance caused the unexpected torrential rains. The IMD had only predicted light to moderate rain.
An Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official explained that the convergence of monsoon winds with the remnants of a western disturbance triggered heavy rainfall across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Independent scientists suggested that a thunderstorm over North Delhi may have intensified the downpour.
Initially, the IMD had forecast only light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for Friday. However, the weather models failed to predict the magnitude of rainfall, which led to an alert being issued only after significant rain had already occurred. By Friday noon, the IMD declared the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi, less than 15 hours after it had predicted the primary rain-bearing system's approach.
