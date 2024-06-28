Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Government Mobilizes Emergency Response Amid Record Rainfall

Delhi experienced record-breaking rainfall of 228 mm, leading to severe waterlogging and power outages. The Delhi government set up an emergency control room and mobilized quick response teams to manage the crisis. Key officials held an emergency meeting to coordinate efforts and ensure public safety.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:03 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi found itself submerged under 228 mm of record-breaking rainfall, the highest in a single day since 1936. Flooded streets, submerged vehicles, and waterlogged homes were the scenes that greeted Delhiites on a rain-soaked Friday morning.

The deluge prompted an emergency meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, where key officials including ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain, alongside senior officials from the PWD, MCD, NDMC, and Delhi Jal Board, discussed immediate action plans.

Atishi, the PWD Minister, revealed that a 24-hour control room is to be set up at the PWD headquarters, staffed round the clock to handle waterlogging complaints. Quick response teams and mobile pumps are being deployed across the city, with concerted efforts to mitigate the crisis in both unauthorized and posh areas.

