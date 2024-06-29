Giant Pandas from China Arrive for Conservation Partnership in California
Two giant pandas from China, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, have arrived at the San Diego Zoo as part of an ongoing conservation partnership. They will spend several weeks acclimating to their new private habitat. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has been working with Chinese institutions for nearly 30 years to protect giant pandas.
The pandas, named Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, will spend the next several weeks in a private habitat acclimating to their new Califonian environment, away from public view.
Monitored closely by expert teams, the pair will only meet the public when ready, according to the alliance. A farewell ceremony in China preceded their journey.
