Giant Pandas from China Arrive for Conservation Partnership in California

Two giant pandas from China have safely arrived in Southern California, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance confirmed on Friday. This is part of an ongoing conservation partnership.

The pandas, named Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, will spend the next several weeks in a private habitat acclimating to their new Califonian environment, away from public view.

Monitored closely by expert teams, the pair will only meet the public when ready, according to the alliance. A farewell ceremony in China preceded their journey.

