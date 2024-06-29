Left Menu

Giant Pandas from China Arrive for Conservation Partnership in California

Two giant pandas from China, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, have arrived at the San Diego Zoo as part of an ongoing conservation partnership. They will spend several weeks acclimating to their new private habitat. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has been working with Chinese institutions for nearly 30 years to protect giant pandas.

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 29-06-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 00:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Two giant pandas from China have safely arrived in Southern California, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance confirmed on Friday. This is part of an ongoing conservation partnership.

The pandas, named Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, will spend the next several weeks in a private habitat acclimating to their new Califonian environment, away from public view.

Monitored closely by expert teams, the pair will only meet the public when ready, according to the alliance. A farewell ceremony in China preceded their journey.

