Delhi Monsoon Havoc: Waterlogging Paralyzes the City

As heavy rains battered Delhi, the city plunged into chaos on Friday with widespread waterlogging disrupting daily life. Civic agencies and police received over 300 complaints, highlighting the impact on various neighborhoods. Major areas like Moolchand underpass and Dhaula Kuan saw prolonged delays in clearing waterlogged streets, compounding the city's woes.

The deluge, which marked the heaviest single-day rainfall in June in 88 years, left streets submerged, stalled traffic, and led to the suspension of flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 due to a canopy collapse. Even high-profile residences, including those of several MPs, weren't spared from flooding.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) managed to maintain services with minimal disruption, although rainwater did infiltrate some stations. Authorities are now coordinating efforts to mitigate the waterlogging issues and prevent such occurrences in future monsoon sessions.

