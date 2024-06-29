Delhi Monsoon Havoc: Waterlogging Paralyzes the City
Heavy rainfall in Delhi has caused severe waterlogging, traffic chaos, and property damage. Civic agencies, police, and public works departments have received over 300 complaints. Key areas like Moolchand, Dhaula Kuan, and Minto Road experienced significant delays in water drainage. The monsoon caused a standstill, impacting flight operations and flooding several upscale residences.
As heavy rains battered Delhi, the city plunged into chaos on Friday with widespread waterlogging disrupting daily life. Civic agencies and police received over 300 complaints, highlighting the impact on various neighborhoods. Major areas like Moolchand underpass and Dhaula Kuan saw prolonged delays in clearing waterlogged streets, compounding the city's woes.
The deluge, which marked the heaviest single-day rainfall in June in 88 years, left streets submerged, stalled traffic, and led to the suspension of flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 due to a canopy collapse. Even high-profile residences, including those of several MPs, weren't spared from flooding.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) managed to maintain services with minimal disruption, although rainwater did infiltrate some stations. Authorities are now coordinating efforts to mitigate the waterlogging issues and prevent such occurrences in future monsoon sessions.
