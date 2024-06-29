Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Haridwar: Cars Swept Away by Flooded Sukhi River
Heavy rain in Haridwar on Saturday caused the Sukhi River to flood, washing away parked cars and inundating homes and roads. Residents captured the dramatic scenes on mobile cameras from bridges over the Ganga.
Heavy rain pounded Haridwar on Saturday afternoon, leading to chaos as the usually dry Sukhi River flooded. The sudden deluge swept away several cars parked on its dry bed.
The flooding rainwater gushed into homes and waterlogged major roads in the town, disrupting daily life.
Curious onlookers gathered on bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri to capture the dramatic visuals of cars being carried away by the swift currents.
