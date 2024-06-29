Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Haridwar: Cars Swept Away by Flooded Sukhi River

Heavy rain pounded Haridwar on Saturday afternoon, leading to chaos as the usually dry Sukhi River flooded. The sudden deluge swept away several cars parked on its dry bed.

The flooding rainwater gushed into homes and waterlogged major roads in the town, disrupting daily life.

Curious onlookers gathered on bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri to capture the dramatic visuals of cars being carried away by the swift currents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)