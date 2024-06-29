Left Menu

Delhi LG Takes Action on Severe Monsoon Flooding After Record Rainfall

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inspected heavily affected areas and drainage systems following severe monsoon rains. Accompanied by key officials, Saxena found several drains clogged with debris, leading to significant flooding. Immediate measures were directed to desilt drains and improve drainage to mitigate future incidents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 19:02 IST
Delhi LG Takes Action on Severe Monsoon Flooding After Record Rainfall
VK Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has taken swift action to address the severe flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains in the capital. Saxena, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the most affected areas and drainage systems to assess the damage and oversee remedial measures.

The India Meteorological Department reported 153.7 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung in just three hours, leading to significant water-logging. During his inspections, Saxena discovered heavily choked drains filled with garbage and debris, exacerbating the flooding.

Saxena directed immediate desilting efforts and emphasized the need for a comprehensive drainage plan to prevent future incidents. He warned against any further negligence and called for a long-term solution to tackle monsoon challenges effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024