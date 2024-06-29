Delhi LG Takes Action on Severe Monsoon Flooding After Record Rainfall

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has taken swift action to address the severe flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains in the capital. Saxena, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the most affected areas and drainage systems to assess the damage and oversee remedial measures.

The India Meteorological Department reported 153.7 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung in just three hours, leading to significant water-logging. During his inspections, Saxena discovered heavily choked drains filled with garbage and debris, exacerbating the flooding.

Saxena directed immediate desilting efforts and emphasized the need for a comprehensive drainage plan to prevent future incidents. He warned against any further negligence and called for a long-term solution to tackle monsoon challenges effectively.

