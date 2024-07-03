Left Menu

Eastern Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall Amid Scorching Temperatures

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of eastern Rajasthan over the next few days, with significant precipitation forecasted in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions. While rainfall soaks parts of the state, temperatures remain high, with Sri Ganganagar recording a peak of 44.6°C.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:09 IST
Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of eastern Rajasthan, as predicted by the MeT Department. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, moderate to heavy rains are likely in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions over the coming days, with isolated heavy downpours in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions.

Rainfall statistics recorded between Wednesday morning and 5:30 pm included 32 mm in Alwar, 12 mm in Karauli, and 0.5 mm in Sangaria. However, even as rains loom, temperatures remain searing. Sri Ganganagar recorded a blistering 44.6°C, marking it as the hottest spot in the state.

Bikaner logged a maximum temperature of 42.6°C, with other notable highs including Sangaria at 42.3°C, Fatehpur at 42°C, and Jaisalmer at 41°C. The Met Department also forecasts light to moderate rainfall with strong winds in the Bikaner division over the next 48 hours, while the Jodhpur division will likely remain mostly dry in the next three to four days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

