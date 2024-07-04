Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides, Severing Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

Landslides triggered by rain have snapped surface communication in at least seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to officials. The affected areas include Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Shi Yomi, Leparada, and Upper Subansiri.

A section of NH-13 along the Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo road was blocked Thursday morning by a massive boulder between Lokpeng and Pangin tri-junction in Siang district, confirmed Gemar Padu, PWD Highways assistant engineer. Efforts are ongoing to clear the road to allow light motor vehicles to pass.

The Nigmoi-Aalo bypass road also faced obstructions due to landslides at multiple sites. Upper Siang District Information and Public Relations Officer Y Jerang reported that the pivotal Tuting sub-division has been isolated from the rest of the district since June 29 due to recurring landslides, leaving commuters stranded in the district headquarters, Yingkiong.

Incessant rain has further hampered water supplies in Aalo, West Siang, and caused extensive damage to the water supply in Likabali township, Lower Siang.

Officials noted that it might take at least a week to fully restore the affected roads if weather conditions permit.

