Salsette 27: Mumbai’s 7-Star Real Estate Marvel

Salsette 27, a premium residential project by Peninsula Land Limited, has been awarded a 7-star rating by CRISIL Real Estate for the second consecutive year. It boasts superior design, sustainability features, and strategic location in South Central Mumbai, setting a high benchmark in the real estate industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:19 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Salsette 27, a hallmark residential project in South Central Mumbai, has been awarded the highest 7-star rating by CRISIL Real Estate for the second year running. This accolade stands as a testament to the project's unparalleled quality, sustainability, and strategic location.

Managed by Peninsula Land Limited and located close to key business districts, Salsette 27 enjoys seamless connectivity and prime accessibility. The project is lauded for its spacious open areas, luxurious amenities, and eco-friendly design, earning it an elite status in Mumbai's real estate market.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Rajeev Piramal, Vice Chairman and MD of Peninsula Land Limited, stated, 'Salsette 27's 7-star rating reflects our commitment to excellence, smart design, and providing tranquillity amidst urban chaos.' The project's high construction quality and numerous sustainability features continue to set it apart from the competition.

