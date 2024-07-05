Hurricane Beryl Wreaks Havoc Across Caribbean and Mexico's Tourist Destinations

Hurricane Beryl, a Category 2 storm, made landfall in Mexico's prime tourist locales early on Friday, initiating a red alert in the area following its devastating path through several Caribbean islands.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm is expected to bring a dangerous surge and potentially damaging waves, packing winds of up to 110 mph (175 kph) as it arrived in the northeast of Tulum in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The first storm of the 2024 Atlantic season, Beryl was previously a Category 5 storm, marking it as the earliest on record. Scientists attribute this extraordinary storm season to climate change. Beryl is currently about 5 miles (10 km) east of Tulum, a popular Mexican resort area.

Hurricane conditions are affecting the Yucatan Peninsula, with a hurricane warning in effect for the coastline from Puerto Costa Maya to Cancun, including Cozumel. Mexico's civil protection agency has issued a red alert, indicating a maximum hazard threat and advising residents to stay indoors or seek refuge in storm shelters.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reiterated this advice on social media, stressing the importance of prioritizing life over material possessions. Governor Mara Lezama of Quintana Roo, home to Cancun, shared videos showcasing strong winds and rain in Tulum's downtown area, urging residents to take all necessary precautions.

Schools in Quintana Roo are closed, and the defense ministry has set up approximately 120 storm shelters. Prior to reaching Mexico, Hurricane Beryl caused destruction in the Caribbean, affecting Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent, the Grenadines, and northern Venezuela, and claiming at least 11 lives.

The death toll could rise as more information becomes available. Beryl is expected to weaken rapidly as it traverses the Yucatan Peninsula, but the NHC forecasts it will regain strength over the Gulf of Mexico before heading towards northeastern Mexico and southern Texas by the end of the weekend.

The hurricane prompted the evacuation of about 3,000 tourists from Isla Mujeres, stated the island's tourism director Jose Magana. Residents, including fishermen, sought shelter ahead of the storm. Around 100 flights were cancelled at Cancun International Airport on Thursday, leading many tourists to try to catch the last outgoing flights.

While Mexico's major oil platforms in the southern Gulf of Mexico are not expected to be impacted or shut down, U.S. oil projects in northern waters might be affected if the storm continues on its projected path.