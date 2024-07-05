ISRO Announces Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon for First National Space Day

In observance of the inaugural National Space Day on August 23, commemorating the Vikram Lander's successful landing on the moon's southern pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to conduct the Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that National Space Day would be celebrated annually on August 23. On July 4, ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced the hackathon, focusing on challenges in geospatial domains, space science, image processing, and AI/ML for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students across India.

Somanath outlined that teams of three to four participants will tackle the challenges, with the top 100 teams selected for their innovation. Following this, 30 teams will be chosen for a 30-hour Grand Finale at NRSC, Hyderabad, on August 13 and 14.

The event aims to create an application-driven ecosystem, promoting innovation in space applications to benefit society and the nation. Somanath noted that these innovative ideas could transition into successful business ventures and highlighted planned outreach activities for the National Space Day celebration.