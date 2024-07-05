Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Collision on Etawah-Agra Highway Claims Life, Injures Two

A fatal motorcycle collision on the Etawah-Agra National Highway resulted in the death of Sudesh Kumar and left two others injured. Police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for postmortem. The injured are receiving medical care at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:46 IST
Sudesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident, a man was killed and two others were injured after two motorcycles collided on the Etawah-Agra National Highway, authorities confirmed on Friday.

According to Ram Sahay Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jaswant Nagar police station, the deceased has been identified as Sudesh Kumar, 45. Kumar's motorcycle collided with another bike, leading to his untimely death. The two individuals on the other motorcycle sustained injuries and have been hospitalized.

Police have dispatched Kumar's body for a postmortem examination to understand the precise cause of death. The injured are under medical supervision, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway.

