Tragic Motorcycle Collision on Etawah-Agra Highway Claims Life, Injures Two

In a tragic road accident, a man was killed and two others were injured after two motorcycles collided on the Etawah-Agra National Highway, authorities confirmed on Friday.

According to Ram Sahay Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jaswant Nagar police station, the deceased has been identified as Sudesh Kumar, 45. Kumar's motorcycle collided with another bike, leading to his untimely death. The two individuals on the other motorcycle sustained injuries and have been hospitalized.

Police have dispatched Kumar's body for a postmortem examination to understand the precise cause of death. The injured are under medical supervision, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway.