Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Shahdara: Tempo Driver Apprehended

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Shahdara, a 25-year-old motorcyclist named Nishant lost his life after being struck by a tempo. The accident occurred near GTB Enclave, prompting a swift response from local police.

The tempo driver, Saddam, aged 27, was immediately apprehended at the scene. According to police reports, a PCR call alerted them to the accident, and upon arrival, they found Nishant deceased at the location.

An FIR has been registered, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Further details are awaited as the case progresses.