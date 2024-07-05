Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Shahdara: Tempo Driver Apprehended
In Shahdara, Delhi, a 25-year-old man named Nishant died after his motorcycle collided with a tempo. The tempo driver, identified as Saddam, was apprehended on the spot and an FIR has been registered. Police are investigating the incident further.
In a tragic incident in Delhi's Shahdara, a 25-year-old motorcyclist named Nishant lost his life after being struck by a tempo. The accident occurred near GTB Enclave, prompting a swift response from local police.
The tempo driver, Saddam, aged 27, was immediately apprehended at the scene. According to police reports, a PCR call alerted them to the accident, and upon arrival, they found Nishant deceased at the location.
An FIR has been registered, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Further details are awaited as the case progresses.
