Rajasthan Drenched: Torrential Rains Hit Multiple Districts

Rajasthan faced torrential rainfall, with Malpura in Tonk district clocking 176 mm within a 24-hour period, the Met office confirmed on Friday.

Sajangarh in Banswara noted 116 mm of rain, while Tijara received 107 mm, Danpur 101 mm, and Nainwan (Bundi) recorded 102 mm. Other regions, including Thanagazi and Pipalda (Kota), also experienced heavy showers.

The heavy downpour was attributed to a weather circulation over southwestern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan, with the monsoon trough passing through Bikaner and Sikar. The monsoon is expected to remain active, with sustained rainfall predicted across several districts including Jaipur and Udaipur.