Tropical Storm Beryl Sweeps Across Mexico's Top Beach Destinations

Tropical Storm Beryl swept over Mexico's prime beach destinations on Friday, unleashing strong winds and heavy rain but sparing the region from major damage. Downgraded from a hurricane, Beryl's core crossed the Yucatan Peninsula, reducing its wind speeds to around 70 mph (113 kph) after hitting near Tulum in the morning.

Despite slower wind speeds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of potential dangerous storm surges around the area. Residents who endured Beryl's turbulent passage felt a collective sigh of relief.

"Holy cow! It was an experience!" said Mexican tourist Juan Ochoa, staying in Tulum. "Really, only some plants flew up in the air. Thank God we're all OK." Mexico's electricity company CFE reported power outages, affecting 40% of Tulum. As Beryl is forecasted to regain strength in the Gulf of Mexico, its impact is a stark reminder of the intensifying force of climate change-driven storms.