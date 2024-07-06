Left Menu

Tropical Storm Beryl Sweeps Across Mexico's Top Beach Destinations

Tropical Storm Beryl passed over Mexico's key beach destinations with strong winds and heavy rain, but without major damage. Downgraded from a hurricane, Beryl's core crossed the Yucatan Peninsula, causing power outages and some flooding. Originating in the Caribbean, it is anticipated to regain intensity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 01:29 IST
Tropical Storm Beryl swept over Mexico's prime beach destinations on Friday, unleashing strong winds and heavy rain but sparing the region from major damage. Downgraded from a hurricane, Beryl's core crossed the Yucatan Peninsula, reducing its wind speeds to around 70 mph (113 kph) after hitting near Tulum in the morning.

Despite slower wind speeds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of potential dangerous storm surges around the area. Residents who endured Beryl's turbulent passage felt a collective sigh of relief.

"Holy cow! It was an experience!" said Mexican tourist Juan Ochoa, staying in Tulum. "Really, only some plants flew up in the air. Thank God we're all OK." Mexico's electricity company CFE reported power outages, affecting 40% of Tulum. As Beryl is forecasted to regain strength in the Gulf of Mexico, its impact is a stark reminder of the intensifying force of climate change-driven storms.

