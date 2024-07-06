Tragedy Strikes Santacruz: Gas Cylinder Explosion Injures Worker
A 25-year-old construction worker sustained injuries after a gas cylinder exploded due to a fire at a construction site shanty in Santacruz, Mumbai. Prompt response by emergency services ensured the worker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
A 25-year-old construction worker was injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded following a fire at a shanty in the Santacruz West area on Saturday morning, police reported.
The incident took place at Ambewadi locality on Golibar Road, according to an official. 'A fire broke out in a shanty designated for workers at the construction site. While dousing the flames, a gas cylinder suddenly exploded,' the official stated. The mishap resulted in injuries to one of the workers.
Upon being alerted, a water tanker and an ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene. The injured worker was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, the official added.
