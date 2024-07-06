Tragedy Strikes Santacruz: Gas Cylinder Explosion Injures Worker

A 25-year-old construction worker was injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded following a fire at a shanty in the Santacruz West area on Saturday morning, police reported.

The incident took place at Ambewadi locality on Golibar Road, according to an official. 'A fire broke out in a shanty designated for workers at the construction site. While dousing the flames, a gas cylinder suddenly exploded,' the official stated. The mishap resulted in injuries to one of the workers.

Upon being alerted, a water tanker and an ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene. The injured worker was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, the official added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)