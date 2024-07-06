Residential Building Collapses in Surat: Several Feared Trapped
A six-storey residential building collapsed in Surat's Pal area, trapping around four to five people under the debris. One woman has been rescued, and search operations are ongoing with NDRF and SDRF assistance, according to officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A six-storey residential building collapsed in the Pal area of Surat city, Gujarat, on Saturday afternoon. As many as four to five people are feared trapped under the debris, according to officials.
Rescue teams have already pulled out one woman alive. The search and rescue operations continue as district collector Sourabh Pardhi disclosed to reporters.
'We learnt that four to five flats were occupied. Four to five people are still feared trapped. Search and rescue operations, assisted by NDRF and SDRF, are ongoing. We are optimistic the operation will conclude in a few hours,' stated Pardhi.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Surat
- building collapse
- rescue operation
- NDRF
- SDRF
- debris
- trapped
- residential
- emergency
- disaster
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suspected Chinese rocket debris falls over village after launch, sparks safety concerns
Three Labourers Feared Trapped in Vasant Vihar Wall Collapse
Russian Satellite Breaks Up, Creating Over 100 Pieces of Debris, Threatens ISS
Defunct Russian Satellite Creates Space Debris Scare at ISS
Delhi Mayor Urges Action to Clear Debris and Prevent Waterlogging