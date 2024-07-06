Residential Building Collapses in Surat: Several Feared Trapped

A six-storey residential building collapsed in the Pal area of Surat city, Gujarat, on Saturday afternoon. As many as four to five people are feared trapped under the debris, according to officials.

Rescue teams have already pulled out one woman alive. The search and rescue operations continue as district collector Sourabh Pardhi disclosed to reporters.

'We learnt that four to five flats were occupied. Four to five people are still feared trapped. Search and rescue operations, assisted by NDRF and SDRF, are ongoing. We are optimistic the operation will conclude in a few hours,' stated Pardhi.

