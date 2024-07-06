Left Menu

Residential Building Collapses in Surat: Several Feared Trapped

A six-storey residential building collapsed in Surat's Pal area, trapping around four to five people under the debris. One woman has been rescued, and search operations are ongoing with NDRF and SDRF assistance, according to officials.

Surat | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:33 IST
A six-storey residential building collapsed in the Pal area of Surat city, Gujarat, on Saturday afternoon. As many as four to five people are feared trapped under the debris, according to officials.

Rescue teams have already pulled out one woman alive. The search and rescue operations continue as district collector Sourabh Pardhi disclosed to reporters.

'We learnt that four to five flats were occupied. Four to five people are still feared trapped. Search and rescue operations, assisted by NDRF and SDRF, are ongoing. We are optimistic the operation will conclude in a few hours,' stated Pardhi.

