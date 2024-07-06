Left Menu

Tragic Death During Police Recruitment Drive in Pune

Tushar Baban Bhalke, 27, collapsed and died during a police recruitment drive in Pune. The incident occurred at the Shivajinagar police ground, where he was participating in a mandatory physical test. Preliminary reports suggest a heart attack, though further investigation is ongoing.

In a tragic turn of events, a 27-year-old man, Tushar Baban Bhalke, collapsed and died during a police recruitment drive in Pune, an official reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Shivajinagar police ground, where the recruitment drive is currently being held. Tushar Bhalke from Sangamner in Ahmednagar collapsed while attempting the mandatory run, part of the recruitment's physical tests. Despite rushing him to the hospital, medical efforts were futile.

The preliminary cause of death appears to be a heart attack. Authorities have initiated a further probe into the incident to determine any additional factors.

