Six-Storey Building Collapse in Surat: Rescue Efforts Underway

A six-storey residential building collapsed in the Pal area of Surat city on Saturday afternoon, trapping at least four to five people under the rubble, officials reported.

A woman was rescued from the debris, while the search and rescue operation, assisted by NDRF and SDRF, continues as locals claim four to five individuals remain trapped, according to Surat district collector Sourabh Pardhi.

'A six-storey building collapsed during the afternoon in the Pal area. Four to five flats were occupied in the building. One woman has been rescued, while four to five people are feared trapped. Search and rescue operations are ongoing with the help of NDRF and SDRF, expected to conclude in a few hours,' Pardhi stated.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, who is present at the scene to oversee the rescue operation, confirmed hearing the voices of trapped persons at the onset of the efforts.

Gehlot mentioned that the building, constructed in 2016-17, housed around five flats occupied primarily by factory workers in the area.

'We heard the trapped individuals' voices at the start of the rescue work. A woman was rescued alive and sent to the hospital. Approximately five people are still suspected to be trapped,' said Gehlot.

