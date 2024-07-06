Record-Breaking Heat Wave Threatens Millions Across the U.S.

Roughly 130 million people are facing a significant threat from an ongoing heat wave that has already shattered temperature records nationwide, forecasters said.

Extreme heat and humidity could push temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the Pacific Northwest, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Northeast, said Jacob Asherman, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Oregon cities like Eugene, Portland, and Salem are expected to break existing records, Asherman noted. Relief is being sought in cooling centers from Bullhead City, Arizona, to Norfolk, Virginia.

At Portland's Waterfront Blues Festival, attendees coped with the heat using cold water and shade. Angela Quiroz, 31, kept her scarf and hat wet while applying sunscreen to protect herself.

California's Death Valley set a new daily heat record of 127 F, surpassing the previous mark by 5 degrees. Extreme temperatures are forecast through midweek, potentially reaching 130 F.

Temperatures in Needles and Palm Springs, California, also broke records. Triple-digit heat is expected across much of the West and the Mid-Atlantic, with the heat index in Baltimore potentially climbing to 110 F.

The National Weather Service advises drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors. Heat-related fatalities are on the rise, including at least 13 confirmed deaths in Arizona's Maricopa County.

