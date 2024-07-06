Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: School Van Fire Averted by Locals in Gwalior

A school van caught fire in Gwalior's Gohinda village, but local villagers, including the Sarpanch, managed to rescue six children in time. The van, running on LPG, ignited on Saturday morning while collecting students for school. Authorities are probing the incident and intensifying action against the use of LPG in vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:16 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday morning, a school van caught fire in Gohinda, a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. Local villagers, led by Sarpanch Sonu Dubey, performed a heroic rescue, saving six children just in time, confirmed local police.

The van, powered by LPG, was en route to pick up students for school when it unexpectedly ignited, said Bhitarwar police station in-charge Atul Solanki.

Fire brigade personnel quickly extinguished the flames, preventing further disaster. Bhitarwar's Sub Divisional Magistrate D N Singh stated that the van has been seized for further investigation. He also noted that the administration is cracking down on the use of LPG cylinders in vehicles. A meeting with school owners and principals will be called to ensure compliance with Supreme Court guidelines in this matter.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

