Heroic Rescue: School Van Fire Averted by Locals in Gwalior

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday morning, a school van caught fire in Gohinda, a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. Local villagers, led by Sarpanch Sonu Dubey, performed a heroic rescue, saving six children just in time, confirmed local police.

The van, powered by LPG, was en route to pick up students for school when it unexpectedly ignited, said Bhitarwar police station in-charge Atul Solanki.

Fire brigade personnel quickly extinguished the flames, preventing further disaster. Bhitarwar's Sub Divisional Magistrate D N Singh stated that the van has been seized for further investigation. He also noted that the administration is cracking down on the use of LPG cylinders in vehicles. A meeting with school owners and principals will be called to ensure compliance with Supreme Court guidelines in this matter.

