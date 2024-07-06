Left Menu

Massive Clean-Up Drive in Jahangirpuri to Combat Waterlogging

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducted a silt removal drive in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, extracting around 250 metric tons of silt. This effort, involving 65 beldars and 50 sanitation workers, aims to improve drainage and mitigate waterlogging in Bharolla village during the monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:26 IST
Massive Clean-Up Drive in Jahangirpuri to Combat Waterlogging
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took significant measures to alleviate waterlogging in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi, on Saturday by executing an extensive silt removal drive.

Approximately 250 metric tons of silt were extracted from roadside drains in the area, enhancing drainage systems and preventing waterlogging in Bharolla village, according to an official statement.

To achieve this, the MCD deployed five backhoe loaders and five tippers, supported by a team of 65 beldars and 50 sanitation workers, supervised by five junior engineers. Senior officials from the Civil Lines zone oversaw the operation to ensure the thorough removal of silt and site clean-up.

With ongoing monsoon rains, the MCD remains vigilant, conducting similar operations across multiple areas to prevent persistent waterlogging. The removed silt is being disposed of at designated landfill sites.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024