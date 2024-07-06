Massive Clean-Up Drive in Jahangirpuri to Combat Waterlogging

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took significant measures to alleviate waterlogging in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi, on Saturday by executing an extensive silt removal drive.

Approximately 250 metric tons of silt were extracted from roadside drains in the area, enhancing drainage systems and preventing waterlogging in Bharolla village, according to an official statement.

To achieve this, the MCD deployed five backhoe loaders and five tippers, supported by a team of 65 beldars and 50 sanitation workers, supervised by five junior engineers. Senior officials from the Civil Lines zone oversaw the operation to ensure the thorough removal of silt and site clean-up.

With ongoing monsoon rains, the MCD remains vigilant, conducting similar operations across multiple areas to prevent persistent waterlogging. The removed silt is being disposed of at designated landfill sites.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)