Explosion at West Bengal Sponge Iron Factory Injures Eight
An explosion at a sponge iron factory in Bankura district's Barjora, West Bengal, injured eight people on Saturday evening. The blast occurred in an electric transformer around 7:30 pm. All injured were hospitalized, with at least two suffering critical burn injuries, although their conditions are stable.
An explosion at a sponge iron factory in West Bengal's Bankura district injured eight people on Saturday evening, according to police sources.
The incident took place around 7:30 pm in an electric transformer at the factory located in Barjora, officials said.
The injured individuals were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Among them, two people suffered critical burn injuries but are reported to be in stable condition, local residents informed.
