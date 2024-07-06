Left Menu

Explosion at West Bengal Sponge Iron Factory Injures Eight

An explosion at a sponge iron factory in Bankura district's Barjora, West Bengal, injured eight people on Saturday evening. The blast occurred in an electric transformer around 7:30 pm. All injured were hospitalized, with at least two suffering critical burn injuries, although their conditions are stable.

An explosion at a sponge iron factory in West Bengal's Bankura district injured eight people on Saturday evening, according to police sources.

The incident took place around 7:30 pm in an electric transformer at the factory located in Barjora, officials said.

The injured individuals were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Among them, two people suffered critical burn injuries but are reported to be in stable condition, local residents informed.

