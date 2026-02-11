Left Menu

Health Scare: Students Hospitalised After Deworming Drive Incident

Around 120 students from Farrukhabad and Mainpuri fell ill after ingesting Albendazole tablets during a deworming drive. Most symptoms were mild and linked to panic, yet political reactions were swift, alleging negligence and demanding an investigation into the administration of potentially faulty medication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Numerous students were hospitalized in the districts of Farrukhabad and Mainpuri following a deworming campaign in schools where they received Albendazole tablets. The students reported symptoms like headache and vomiting, but health officials assured that their conditions were stable and largely linked the symptoms to panic.

The incident, coinciding with National Deworming Day, drew significant political backlash. Critics, including the Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party, suggested systematic negligence and called for immediate investigation and corrective measures due to concerns over the safety and quality of the medications used.

Authorities, including district magistrates and Chief Medical Officers, monitored the situation closely, insisting that the tablets are safe and attributing the situation to anxiety-induced reactions. Despite reassurances, political entities demanded thorough inquiry and accountability to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

