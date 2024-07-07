Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Landslides and Flash Floods in Nepal, Southeast Asia

Heavy rains have unleashed lethal landslides and flash floods in Nepal, killing at least 11 individuals over the past 36 hours and obstructing critical highways and roads, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki, eight individuals are reported missing, presumed either swept away by floods or buried under landslides, while 12 others are receiving treatment in hospitals. "Rescue teams are actively working to clear landslides and open the roads," Karki informed Reuters, adding that heavy machinery is being deployed to remove debris.

In southeastern Nepal, the Koshi River, notorious for causing deadly floods in Bihar, India, nearly every year, was reported to be flowing above the danger threshold. "The water level in the Koshi River is rising, and we have urged residents to remain vigilant," stated Bed Raj Phuyal, senior official of Sunsari district. At 0900 hours (0315 hours GMT), the river's flow surged to 369,000 cusecs, more than double its usual rate of 150,000 cusecs.

Authorities have consequently opened all 56 sluice gates of the Koshi Barrage, compared to the standard 10-12 in regular conditions. Other rivers in western Nepal, including the Narayani, Rapti, and Mahakali, also show rising water levels.

In Kathmandu, surrounded by hills, several rivers have burst their banks, flooding roads and swamping numerous homes. Local media reports depict residents wading through waist-deep waters or using buckets to bail out floodwater from their homes.

Since the advent of the monsoon in mid-June, at least 50 people have died due to landslides, floods, and lightning strikes across Nepal. Such natural calamities are common in this mountainous region during the monsoon season, which typically runs from mid-June to mid-September.

Adding to the region's woes, the northeastern Indian state of Assam has also experienced severe flooding, resulting in dozens of deaths and the displacement of thousands in recent days.

