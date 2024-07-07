Left Menu

Climate Change: A Threat to North India's Groundwater

A recent study reveals that northern India lost about 450 cubic kilometres of groundwater between 2002-2021, and climate change will worsen this depletion. The research, leveraging data from varied sources, highlights reduced monsoon rainfall and warmer winters as key factors. This situation stresses the need for sustainable groundwater use policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:52 IST
Climate Change: A Threat to North India's Groundwater
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Northern India has lost approximately 450 cubic kilometres of groundwater from 2002 to 2021, a recent study highlights. Climate change is expected to worsen this depletion, experts warn.

The study notes that the lost groundwater volume is 37 times the Indira Sagar dam's full capacity. Researchers, including lead author Vimal Mishra from IIT Gandhinagar, utilized on-site observations, satellite data, and models to reach their conclusions.

Rainfall during monsoons has decreased by 8.5% between 1951-2021, while winters have warmed by 0.3 degrees Celsius, increasing irrigation demand and reducing groundwater recharge. This trend poses serious water security risks, the researchers emphasized.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024