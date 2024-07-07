Climate Change: A Threat to North India's Groundwater

Northern India has lost approximately 450 cubic kilometres of groundwater from 2002 to 2021, a recent study highlights. Climate change is expected to worsen this depletion, experts warn.

The study notes that the lost groundwater volume is 37 times the Indira Sagar dam's full capacity. Researchers, including lead author Vimal Mishra from IIT Gandhinagar, utilized on-site observations, satellite data, and models to reach their conclusions.

Rainfall during monsoons has decreased by 8.5% between 1951-2021, while winters have warmed by 0.3 degrees Celsius, increasing irrigation demand and reducing groundwater recharge. This trend poses serious water security risks, the researchers emphasized.

