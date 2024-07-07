Miraculous Rescue at Goa's Pali Waterfall Amid Heavy Rains

All 80 people stranded at Pali waterfall in Goa's Sattari taluka were successfully rescued on Sunday by the state's Fire and Emergency Services and the police, according to an official. The visitors were trapped due to a sudden increase in water levels upstream, causing the river to swell amid heavy rains over the weekend.

There was a significant rush of visitors at the site, being a Sunday. Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal confirmed in the evening that all 80 individuals had been rescued without any casualties, in coordination with the Goa Fire and Emergency Services.

Officials reported that the rescue operation commenced after stranded individuals alerted the Valpoi police station for assistance. In a related development, the state education department has declared a holiday for schools on Monday due to continuous rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Goa until Tuesday. A circular from the state education director, Shailesh Zingade, stated that the holiday was declared keeping in mind the safety of young children, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The holiday applies to both students and teachers, except those deputed for training. Students are advised to stay indoors and avoid flooded areas.

