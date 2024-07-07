Global Voices Unite: Lithuanians Sing National Anthem Worldwide

Hundreds of thousands of Lithuanians across the globe joined in unison to sing their national anthem on Saturday, a ritual that began in 2009. Known as an annual demonstration of unity, this tradition commemorates 1,000 years of Lithuanian history and extends its patriotic spirit to the global diaspora.

Since its inception, the event has witnessed participation from almost half of the nation's population, singing in numerous locations worldwide. This unified chorus, held each year on July 6 at 9 p.m. Vilnius time (1800 GMT), exemplifies the enduring bond among Lithuanians, both at home and abroad.

Raimundas Daubaras, the brainchild behind the first event in 2009, was inspired by the passion of Lithuanian emigrees in Australia, who viewed the anthem as a crucial link to their heritage. On Saturday, over 65,000 people gathered in Vilnius, singing in an open-air square during a national song and dance festival. The anthem was also sung by Lithuanian volunteers on the Ukrainian frontline and by communities in locations as varied as Pacific islands and Georgian mountaintops, resonating with national pride and unity.

In this shared moment, participants felt a deep connection to their homeland, families, and ancestors who fought for independence. This symbolic act of unity continues to fortify the collective spirit of Lithuanians worldwide.

