June 2024: Hottest Month on Record Sparks Global Climate Alarm

June 2024 has been recorded as the hottest month. The European Union's climate agency, Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), confirmed this month had an average surface air temperature of 16.66 degrees Celsius, surpassing previous records. Scientists emphasize the severe impacts of ongoing climate change, urging immediate action.

Updated: 08-07-2024 08:08 IST
The European Union's climate agency, Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), has confirmed that June 2024 was the warmest month on record, with an average surface air temperature of 16.66 degrees Celsius. This temperature is significantly higher than the 1991-2020 average and sets a concerning new precedent for global climate conditions.

June 2024 marks the 12th consecutive month that global temperatures have reached 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average. This worrying trend indicates a continuing shift in our climate, exacerbated by both the El Nino phenomenon and human-caused climate change.

Scientists are ringing alarm bells as more than 60% of the global population endured extreme heat events during June 16-24. Countries like India, China, and the US faced severe impacts, stressing the urgent need to curtail greenhouse gas emissions to prevent further environmental catastrophes.

