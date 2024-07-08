Left Menu

VTP Realty Hosts Exciting Customer Engagement Event at VTP Sierra

VTP Realty recently held a successful customer engagement event at its VTP Sierra project on Baner-Sus Road, Pune, attended by over 1200 customers. The event featured a live presentation of construction progress and escorted site visits, highlighting the project's 6 high-rise towers and various amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:32 IST
VTP Realty, a prominent residential real estate developer in Pune, recently hosted a highly successful customer engagement event at VTP Sierra, its residential project located on Baner-Sus Road. The event saw attendance from over 1200 customers across two days, eager to witness the progress of their dream homes.

All customers were personally invited and provided specific time slots for their visit. The event kicked off at the Skylights Sales office, where a large presentation showcased a drone view of the construction progress on a big LED screen. With various VTP staff on hand, the event ensured a seamless experience for customers.

Customers were briefed on the agenda and escorted in SUV cabs to the construction site, where safety measures, such as wearing helmets, were enforced. Engineers and CRM executives were present to answer queries and enhance the overall experience. The event was meticulously organized, leaving customers excited and satisfied with the progress of their dream project.

