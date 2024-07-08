Heavy Rains Disrupt Mumbai; Rahul Gandhi Appeals for Assam Flood Relief

Heavy rainfall on Monday caused significant disruptions in Mumbai, affecting local train services and flight operations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the flood-affected state of Assam, seeking immediate support from the Centre.

The torrential downpour led to flooding in several low-lying areas of Mumbai, paralyzing vehicular movement, and leading to the closure of schools in the city and nearby districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Members of the Maharashtra legislature were unable to reach the Vidhan Bhavan due to the heavy rain, resulting in the adjournment of both legislative houses.

Elsewhere, landslides in Thane district caused evacuations, while heavy rains affected other states like Goa, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. The National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in several areas to help with rescue and relief efforts.

