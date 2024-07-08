Left Menu

Wall Street Sees New Highs Amid Busy Economic Week

Wall Street's primary indexes climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hitting new intraday highs. Investors are anticipating a major week filled with inflation data and the beginning of the corporate earnings season.

Wall Street's main indexes saw an upswing on Monday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 setting fresh intraday records, as market participants geared up for a significant week marked by key inflation data and the launch of the corporate earnings season.

As of 9:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis had increased by 233 points, or 0.59%, S&P 500 e-minis rose by 10.25 points, or 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up by 7.25 points, or 0.04%.

