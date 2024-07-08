Incessant Rains Paralyze Life in Coastal and Western Ghat Districts of Karnataka

Incessant heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in the coastal and Western Ghat districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada over the past 36 hours, officials reported on Monday.

Uttara Kannada District Collector K Lakshmipriya stated that 313 individuals have taken shelter in eight care centers in Honnavar taluk. Despite the extensive rainfall, no flooding occurred inside Mangaluru city, though Buntwal town faced inundation near the riverfront.

In Uttara Kannada, 10,600 cusecs of water were released from the Kadra reservoir due to rising water levels. The Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) continues to monitor the situation closely, with rescue teams on standby.

The district administrations have declared holidays for schools and colleges as persistent rains are expected to continue. Highways, including National Highway 66 and National Highway 63, have been affected by landslides and fallen trees, causing traffic disruptions.

