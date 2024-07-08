Left Menu

Incessant Rains Paralyze Life in Coastal and Western Ghat Districts of Karnataka

Heavy and incessant rainfall has severely disrupted normal life in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Many areas experienced flooding, prompting officials to open care centers and issue alerts. Rescue operations are underway, and several major highways are affected by landslides and fallen trees. Schools remain closed as heavy rains continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:15 IST
Incessant Rains Paralyze Life in Coastal and Western Ghat Districts of Karnataka
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in the coastal and Western Ghat districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada over the past 36 hours, officials reported on Monday.

Uttara Kannada District Collector K Lakshmipriya stated that 313 individuals have taken shelter in eight care centers in Honnavar taluk. Despite the extensive rainfall, no flooding occurred inside Mangaluru city, though Buntwal town faced inundation near the riverfront.

In Uttara Kannada, 10,600 cusecs of water were released from the Kadra reservoir due to rising water levels. The Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) continues to monitor the situation closely, with rescue teams on standby.

The district administrations have declared holidays for schools and colleges as persistent rains are expected to continue. Highways, including National Highway 66 and National Highway 63, have been affected by landslides and fallen trees, causing traffic disruptions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024