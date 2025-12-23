Northern California Braces for More Flooding Amid Deadly Rains
Northern California is grappling with severe flooding and heavy rains, resulting in water rescues, property damage, and at least one death. Authorities are on high alert as more hazardous weather conditions, including potential mudslides and continued flooding, are forecast for the coming days.
Heavy rains and flash flooding have inundated roads in northern California, necessitating water rescues from submerged vehicles and homes, and claiming at least one life, according to authorities.
The city of Redding, located at the northern tip of California's Central Valley, recorded a tragic incident where a motorist was found dead after their vehicle was trapped in rising waters. Numerous distress calls from drivers stranded in flooded locales flooded local police lines.
With predictions of continuous rain throughout the Christmas week, citizens are being urged to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions, as authorities work tirelessly to clear debris and prevent further casualties.
