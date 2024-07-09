Left Menu

U.S. Forgives $35 Million Indonesian Debt for Coral Reef Preservation

The U.S. has agreed to forgive $35 million of Indonesia's debt over nine years in exchange for coral reef restoration and conservation. This debt-for-nature swap aims to protect biodiversity in the Coral Triangle, targeting areas like Bird's Head and Lesser Sunda-Banda Seascape, which are severely impacted by climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 02:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 02:54 IST
U.S. Forgives $35 Million Indonesian Debt for Coral Reef Preservation
AI Generated Representative Image

The U.S. has agreed to forgive $35 million of Indonesian debt over the next nine years in exchange for the Southeast Asian country restoring and preserving coral reefs, which experts deem the world's most biodiverse marine regions, the U.S. Treasury announced on Monday.

Climate change is raising sea temperatures globally, putting coral reefs under immense threat. Data from May indicated that nearly two-thirds of coral reefs have experienced significant heat stress over the past year, causing widespread bleaching. The agreement is the fourth 'debt-for-nature' swap between the two countries since 2009 and will fund at least 15 years of conservation efforts in the 'Coral Triangle'.

The Bird's Head Seascape and Lesser Sunda-Banda Seascape, targeted by this agreement, span hundreds of thousands of hectares and contain habitats for over three-quarters of all coral species and more than 3,000 types of marine life. Indonesia's 5.1 million hectares of coral reefs constitute 18% of the world's total, but this year's bleaching events have severely impacted them.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024