The Philippines rejected on Tuesday China's accusation that its grounded warship on the contested Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea had damaged the coral reef ecosystem, shifting the blame to Beijing for harming the marine environment.

The Philippine task force on the South China Sea called for an independent, third-party marine scientific assessment to determine the causes of coral reef damage. The task force stated, 'It is China who has been found to have caused irreparable damage to corals and jeopardized the natural habitat of Filipino fisherfolk.'

China's Ministry of Natural Resources had alleged Philippine warships "illegally beached" at Second Thomas Shoal damaged the reef's ecosystem. The Philippines firmly denied this, pointing to China's artificial island constructions, which have buried acres of reef. China's territorial claims overlap with several nations, but the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 found no legal basis for them—a ruling China rejects.

The Philippine task force warned against disinformation by 'Chinese experts' and stated it has evidence of China's severe coral damage in several areas. The Philippines, exploring legal options against China, accused Beijing of creating 'political drama' over coral reef destruction.

