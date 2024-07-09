Left Menu

Philippines Blames China for Coral Damage in Disputed Waters

The Philippines dismissed China's accusations of coral reef damage caused by Philippine warships, instead blaming China for marine damage in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippine task force called for an independent assessment, highlighting China's extensive construction activity and its refusal to accept a 2016 arbitration ruling against its territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 06:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 06:37 IST
The Philippines rejected on Tuesday China's accusation that its grounded warship on the contested Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea had damaged the coral reef ecosystem, shifting the blame to Beijing for harming the marine environment.

The Philippine task force on the South China Sea called for an independent, third-party marine scientific assessment to determine the causes of coral reef damage. The task force stated, 'It is China who has been found to have caused irreparable damage to corals and jeopardized the natural habitat of Filipino fisherfolk.'

China's Ministry of Natural Resources had alleged Philippine warships "illegally beached" at Second Thomas Shoal damaged the reef's ecosystem. The Philippines firmly denied this, pointing to China's artificial island constructions, which have buried acres of reef. China's territorial claims overlap with several nations, but the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 found no legal basis for them—a ruling China rejects.

The Philippine task force warned against disinformation by 'Chinese experts' and stated it has evidence of China's severe coral damage in several areas. The Philippines, exploring legal options against China, accused Beijing of creating 'political drama' over coral reef destruction.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

