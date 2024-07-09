Massive Drone Attacks Ignite Fires, Cause Casualties in Southern Russia

Massive drone attacks by Ukraine have set off fires at power substations and an oil depot in several Russian regions, officials reported on Tuesday. One person was killed, and multiple injuries were recorded.

In the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that a man died and two others were injured. He also mentioned that over the past day, four individuals had died and 20 were injured due to Ukrainian attacks.

Fires erupted in the Rostov region's power substation, which Governor Vasily Golubev said were caused by drones and were later extinguished. Similar incidents were reported in the Volgograd region, with fires starting at a substation and an oil depot from debris of destroyed drones.

