Massive Drone Attacks Ignite Fires, Cause Casualties in Southern Russia

A series of massive drone attacks launched by Ukraine on several Russian regions resulted in fires at power substations and an oil depot, causing one death and multiple injuries. Officials reported extensive damage in regions bordering Ukraine, asserting that Ukrainian drones were responsible for the destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:42 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Massive drone attacks by Ukraine have set off fires at power substations and an oil depot in several Russian regions, officials reported on Tuesday. One person was killed, and multiple injuries were recorded.

In the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that a man died and two others were injured. He also mentioned that over the past day, four individuals had died and 20 were injured due to Ukrainian attacks.

Fires erupted in the Rostov region's power substation, which Governor Vasily Golubev said were caused by drones and were later extinguished. Similar incidents were reported in the Volgograd region, with fires starting at a substation and an oil depot from debris of destroyed drones.

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

