Unearthing History & Exploring the Universe: Archaeological and Space Discoveries

In a breakthrough for archaeology, Peruvian scientists have unearthed the remains of wealthy individuals from the pre-Inca Chimu civilization. These 800-year-old remains were found with luxurious items like necklaces, earrings, and bracelets at an ancient capital site.

Astronomers have detected hydrogen sulfide on the exoplanet HD 189733b, known for its extreme conditions. The James Webb Space Telescope revealed this compound, marking a first in exoplanet research and enriching our understanding of such alien worlds.

Chinese researchers have identified a super resilient moss species, Syntrichia Caninervis, capable of withstanding Martian-like conditions. This discovery could be pivotal for future Mars colonization efforts, as reported by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)