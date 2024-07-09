Left Menu

India Sees First Reservoir Water Level Rise in Months Amid Heavy Rains

For the first time since September last year, India's main reservoirs have seen a rise in water levels amid widespread rainfall, the Central Water Commission reported. The slight rise counters a previous continuous decline, with the current storage position still below the normal and last year's levels.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the recent heavy rains across India, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has observed a rise in the water levels of the country's main reservoirs, marking the first increase since September last year.

Despite a marginal 2 per cent rise from the previous week, this shift is significant as the CWC had been reporting a steady week-on-week decline in reservoir levels since September 29, 2023, when storage was at 73 per cent capacity.

The latest bulletin, released on July 4, highlights an improvement due to widespread rainfall, though the overall storage remains lower than last year and the normal levels.

