India Sees First Reservoir Water Level Rise in Months Amid Heavy Rains

In light of the recent heavy rains across India, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has observed a rise in the water levels of the country's main reservoirs, marking the first increase since September last year.

Despite a marginal 2 per cent rise from the previous week, this shift is significant as the CWC had been reporting a steady week-on-week decline in reservoir levels since September 29, 2023, when storage was at 73 per cent capacity.

The latest bulletin, released on July 4, highlights an improvement due to widespread rainfall, though the overall storage remains lower than last year and the normal levels.

