Indonesian Rescuers Intensify Search for Missing After Devastating Landslide

Indonesian rescuers resumed their search on Tuesday for 45 people still missing after a landslide at an illegal gold mine on Sulawesi island killed at least 17 individuals, according to an official from the country's search and rescue agency.

Torrential rain triggered the disaster early Sunday in the district of Suwawa in Gorontalo province, engulfing miners and nearby residents.

Salama, an official at Indonesia's search and rescue agency, said that the rescue efforts had been restarted on Tuesday after being halted on Monday due to continuing heavy rain. Nearly 400 people and a helicopter are involved in the ongoing rescue operation despite difficulties caused by thick mud and the remote location.

So far, 52 people have been found alive. Indonesia is prone to landslides, especially in regions with illegal mining and deforestation. Similar deadly incidents have occurred this year, including flash floods and mudslides in West Sumatra and South Sulawesi provinces.

