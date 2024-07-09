Indonesian Rescuers Intensify Search for Missing After Devastating Landslide
Indonesian rescuers resumed their search for 45 missing individuals after a devastating landslide at an illegal gold mine in Sulawesi island. The disaster, triggered by torrential rain, has claimed at least 17 lives. The rescue efforts, temporarily halted due to bad weather, involved nearly 400 individuals and are hampered by thick mud.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesian rescuers resumed their search on Tuesday for 45 people still missing after a landslide at an illegal gold mine on Sulawesi island killed at least 17 individuals, according to an official from the country's search and rescue agency.
Torrential rain triggered the disaster early Sunday in the district of Suwawa in Gorontalo province, engulfing miners and nearby residents.
Salama, an official at Indonesia's search and rescue agency, said that the rescue efforts had been restarted on Tuesday after being halted on Monday due to continuing heavy rain. Nearly 400 people and a helicopter are involved in the ongoing rescue operation despite difficulties caused by thick mud and the remote location.
So far, 52 people have been found alive. Indonesia is prone to landslides, especially in regions with illegal mining and deforestation. Similar deadly incidents have occurred this year, including flash floods and mudslides in West Sumatra and South Sulawesi provinces.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Allocates Billions for Flood Relief Amid Torrential Rains
Delhi Deluge: Unexpected Torrential Rain Shatters Records
Deadly Airport Roof Collapse in Delhi Amid Torrential Rains
Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Lives Amid Delhi's Torrential Rains
Delhi Deluge: Power Outages Disrupt City Amid Torrential Rains