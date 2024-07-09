Missile Attack Controversy: Ukraine and Russia Blame Each Other

In a recent escalation of the conflict, a missile hit a children's hospital in Kyiv on Monday. According to Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the missile was a NASAMS surface-to-air missile launched by Ukraine.

However, Ukrainian authorities dispute this claim, stating that Russia launched the attack using a Kh-101 Kalibr missile. The incident is part of a broader wave of air strikes on Monday that resulted in the deaths of at least 41 civilians, marking one of the deadliest days in recent months.

Both parties continue to blame each other for the tragic attack, deepening the ongoing crisis and fueling further international condemnation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)