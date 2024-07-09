Heavy Rainfall Paralyzes Himachal Pradesh: Roads and Utilities Disrupted

Moderate rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused significant disruptions, leading to the closure of 34 roads, according to officials on Tuesday. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that 18 roads in Shimla, 10 in Mandi, three in Kangra, two in Kullu, and one in Kinnaur district were closed by evening.

Additionally, 44 transformers and 47 water supply schemes faced interruptions. Notable rainfall was recorded in Nadaun (34.5 mm), Wangtoo (32.8 mm), and other regions. The Meteorological office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places on Thursday and Friday, predicting a wet spell until July 15.

The Met office also warned of potential damage to plantations, horticulture, standing crops, vulnerable structures, and traffic disruptions. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the state's lowest temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius, while Bilapur was the hottest at 36.5 degrees Celsius.

