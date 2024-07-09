Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Paralyzes Himachal Pradesh: Roads and Utilities Disrupted

Moderate rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of 34 roads and disruptions of 44 transformers and 47 water supply schemes. A yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued. Temperatures across the state varied significantly, with Kukumseri being the coldest and Bilapur the hottest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:55 IST
Heavy Rainfall Paralyzes Himachal Pradesh: Roads and Utilities Disrupted
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Moderate rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused significant disruptions, leading to the closure of 34 roads, according to officials on Tuesday. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that 18 roads in Shimla, 10 in Mandi, three in Kangra, two in Kullu, and one in Kinnaur district were closed by evening.

Additionally, 44 transformers and 47 water supply schemes faced interruptions. Notable rainfall was recorded in Nadaun (34.5 mm), Wangtoo (32.8 mm), and other regions. The Meteorological office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places on Thursday and Friday, predicting a wet spell until July 15.

The Met office also warned of potential damage to plantations, horticulture, standing crops, vulnerable structures, and traffic disruptions. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the state's lowest temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius, while Bilapur was the hottest at 36.5 degrees Celsius.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024