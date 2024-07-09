Left Menu

American Mountaineer Found 22 Years After Avalanche in Peru

The body of American mountaineer William Stampfl was discovered in Peru, 22 years after he was buried by an avalanche while trying to climb Mount Huascaran. Police found the body preserved by ice at 5,200 meters above sea level. His remains have been transferred to a morgue in Huaraz.

The body of an American mountaineer, William Stampfl, has been discovered in Peru, 22 years after he was buried by an avalanche while attempting to climb one of the highest peaks in the Andes.

Authorities in the Ancash region informed The Associated Press that they found Stampfl's body on Friday, near a camp at 5,200 meters (17,060 feet) above sea level. The 58-year-old had been on a quest to summit the 6,768-meter Mount Huascaran when he was caught in the avalanche.

Stampfl's body, along with his clothing, remained well-preserved, thanks to the ice and freezing temperatures. Identification was straightforward due to the climber's possession of his driving license. The body was brought down the mountain over the weekend by local guides and police officers and is now housed in a morgue in Huaraz.

