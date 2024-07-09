Left Menu

Deadly Floods and Lightning Strikes Devastate Uttar Pradesh

Ten lives have been lost in Uttar Pradesh due to rain-triggered incidents since Monday. Several rivers are overflowing, forcing dam gates to be opened. Many villages in districts like Pilibhit, Balrampur, and others are affected. Lightning strikes have also claimed lives, with heavy rain expected in the next 24 hours.

Ten people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh since Monday morning due to incidents triggered by relentless rains. The persistent showers have caused multiple rivers in the state to swell, compelling authorities to open the gates of several dams.

State Relief Commissioner G S Naveen Kumar confirmed that seven residents of Dhaka Chant village in Pilibhit district were airlifted to safety on Tuesday after being trapped by a massive release of four lakh cusecs of water from Nepal into the Sharda river.

Sources indicate that numerous villages in districts including Balrampur, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Siddharthnagar, and Lakhimpur Kheri are currently dealing with flood conditions. A report from the Relief Commissioner's office disclosed that rivers Ganga, Rapti, and Sharda are flowing above the danger mark in various locations, exacerbating the situation.

The office further reported fatalities due to rain in Pilibhit, Shravasti, Balrampur, Kannauj, and Pratapgarh. Additionally, three individuals, including two women, were killed by lightning strikes in Kaushambi district. The regional meteorological center recorded varying levels of rainfall across multiple districts, with more heavy to very heavy rain anticipated over the next 24 hours.

