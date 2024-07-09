Ashiana Housing Ltd Expands: Four New Projects Announced

Ashiana Housing Ltd has unveiled plans to launch four new projects as part of its growth strategy for the fiscal year.

Among these, two will be situated in Jaipur and Chennai. Joint Managing Director Ankur Gupta revealed that the company aims to acquire 25-30 lakh square feet for development during this period.

Ashiana Housing currently operates five senior living projects in Bhiwadi NCR, Lavasa-Pune, Chennai, and Jaipur, accommodating over 2,500 units and housing more than 2,500 seniors. The company reported a revenue of Rs 1,800 crore for 2023-24 and expects to reach Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year.

With India's elderly population projected to hit 340 million by 2050, the demand for senior living communities that offer healthcare, security, and social interaction is increasing. Ashiana Housing is poised to meet this growing demand.

