Left Menu

Ashiana Housing Ltd Expands: Four New Projects Announced

Ashiana Housing Ltd plans to launch four new projects this fiscal year, with two located in Jaipur and Chennai. The company aims to acquire 25-30 lakh square feet for development. They currently operate five senior living projects and aim for Rs 2,000 crore in revenue this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:32 IST
Ashiana Housing Ltd Expands: Four New Projects Announced
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Ashiana Housing Ltd has unveiled plans to launch four new projects as part of its growth strategy for the fiscal year.

Among these, two will be situated in Jaipur and Chennai. Joint Managing Director Ankur Gupta revealed that the company aims to acquire 25-30 lakh square feet for development during this period.

Ashiana Housing currently operates five senior living projects in Bhiwadi NCR, Lavasa-Pune, Chennai, and Jaipur, accommodating over 2,500 units and housing more than 2,500 seniors. The company reported a revenue of Rs 1,800 crore for 2023-24 and expects to reach Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year.

With India's elderly population projected to hit 340 million by 2050, the demand for senior living communities that offer healthcare, security, and social interaction is increasing. Ashiana Housing is poised to meet this growing demand.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024