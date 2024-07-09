Tropical Storm Beryl Knocks Out Power Amidst Deadly Heat Wave

Millions of Americans in southeast Texas are enduring brutally hot conditions without air conditioning after deadly Tropical Storm Beryl knocked out power across the region.

Some 2.2 million homes and businesses remain without electricity, according to Poweroutage.us. The National Weather Service noted that temperatures reached above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C) on Tuesday, posing potentially dangerous conditions.

Tropical Storm Beryl hit Texas on Monday, bringing highway flooding, home damage, and downed power lines. Seven people lost their lives in Texas due to the storm, which also affected Jamaica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, killing eleven people before reaching the U.S. The storm's remnants created a conducive environment for tornadoes in southern Indiana and northern Kentucky.

Houston resident Raymond Miller, 46, who has been without power since early Monday, described the difficult conditions, stating a lack of available gas and worsening humidity.

The heatwave is part of a larger advisory affecting 128 million people across the U.S., with the West and a significant portion of the East seeing record high temperatures.

