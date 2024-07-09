Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Under-Construction House Collapses in Biora, Madhya Pradesh

An under-construction house collapsed in Biora town, Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, killing a labourer on the spot and seriously injuring another. The incident occurred around 7 pm in Shivdham Colony, where labourers were laying the third floor slab. The injured labourer was referred to Rajgarh district hospital.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An under-construction house collapsed on Tuesday evening in Biora town of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the death of a labourer and causing serious injuries to another, according to officials.

The tragic incident took place in Shivdham Colony around 7 pm as 19 labourers were working at the site. Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Neha Gaur stated that the building unexpectedly came crashing down during the slab laying of its third floor.

A labourer identified only as Bhuria died instantly, while another labourer sustained serious injuries and was subsequently taken to Rajgarh district hospital after receiving first aid at the scene.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

