Tragedy Strikes: Under-Construction House Collapses in Biora, Madhya Pradesh

An under-construction house collapsed on Tuesday evening in Biora town of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the death of a labourer and causing serious injuries to another, according to officials.

The tragic incident took place in Shivdham Colony around 7 pm as 19 labourers were working at the site. Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Neha Gaur stated that the building unexpectedly came crashing down during the slab laying of its third floor.

A labourer identified only as Bhuria died instantly, while another labourer sustained serious injuries and was subsequently taken to Rajgarh district hospital after receiving first aid at the scene.

