Tragedy Strikes: Under-Construction House Collapses in Biora, Madhya Pradesh
An under-construction house collapsed in Biora town, Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, killing a labourer on the spot and seriously injuring another. The incident occurred around 7 pm in Shivdham Colony, where labourers were laying the third floor slab. The injured labourer was referred to Rajgarh district hospital.
The tragic incident took place in Shivdham Colony around 7 pm as 19 labourers were working at the site. Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Neha Gaur stated that the building unexpectedly came crashing down during the slab laying of its third floor.
A labourer identified only as Bhuria died instantly, while another labourer sustained serious injuries and was subsequently taken to Rajgarh district hospital after receiving first aid at the scene.
