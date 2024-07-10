Raging Wildfires Trigger Evacuations in Alberta and British Columbia

Intense wildfires in the Canadian province of Alberta have prompted urgent evacuations and fire restrictions in two forest zones, as confirmed by the province's wildfire agency on Tuesday. Authorities in British Columbia have also ordered evacuations for the IR#3 Kahntah Reserve, stated the Fort Nelson First Nation.

"Anyone in the affected area must leave immediately," the statement urged. Fire restrictions are now enforced in the High Level and Fort McMurray forest areas, where wildfire risk is exceptionally high. These restrictions control when and where people can start campfires or bonfires.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 34 wildfires are burning in the High Level forest area, including 10 that remain uncontrolled, with another out-of-control fire near Fort McMurray. British Columbia's Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness confirmed one evacuation order with no properties currently affected. Last week, oil giant Suncor curtailed some production and evacuated non-essential workers due to a nearby fire affecting their Firebag site.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)