Raging Wildfires Trigger Evacuations in Alberta and British Columbia

Wildfires in Alberta have forced immediate evacuations and fire restrictions in forest areas, particularly impacting High Level and Fort McMurray regions. The Fort Nelson First Nation in British Columbia also ordered evacuations. Several oil production facilities, including Suncor, have curtailed operations due to the fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 03:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 03:39 IST
Intense wildfires in the Canadian province of Alberta have prompted urgent evacuations and fire restrictions in two forest zones, as confirmed by the province's wildfire agency on Tuesday. Authorities in British Columbia have also ordered evacuations for the IR#3 Kahntah Reserve, stated the Fort Nelson First Nation.

"Anyone in the affected area must leave immediately," the statement urged. Fire restrictions are now enforced in the High Level and Fort McMurray forest areas, where wildfire risk is exceptionally high. These restrictions control when and where people can start campfires or bonfires.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 34 wildfires are burning in the High Level forest area, including 10 that remain uncontrolled, with another out-of-control fire near Fort McMurray. British Columbia's Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness confirmed one evacuation order with no properties currently affected. Last week, oil giant Suncor curtailed some production and evacuated non-essential workers due to a nearby fire affecting their Firebag site.

