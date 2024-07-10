China Declares Scarborough Shoal's Waters Healthy Amidst Environmental Dispute

A Chinese report on the waters around the disputed fishing ground of Scarborough Shoal has deemed it to be of excellent quality, boasting a healthy coral reef. This comes months after the Philippines accused Chinese fishermen of damaging the marine environment. State news agency Xinhua announced on Wednesday that various government institutes, academic research centers, and satellite surveys have assessed the environmental quality of the shoal, showing low levels of heavy metals, hydrocarbons, and other pollutants.

According to Xinhua, no cyanide was detected in the seawater, marine sediments, or fish, and the area has a low density of floating rubbish. The Philippines had accused Chinese fishermen in May of destroying the ecological environment of Scarborough with cyanide fishing and harvesting protected marine creatures. The report details the discovery of 109 reef-building corals and 125 species of reef-dwelling fish, alongside giant clams and anemones.

The conflict between China and the Philippines over the Scarborough Shoal has led both nations to exchange accusations of environmental damage. China's Ministry of Natural Resources recently claimed that a grounded Philippine warship on Second Thomas Shoal had seriously harmed the coral reef ecosystem. The Philippines rejected these claims and continues to challenge China's expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea, a critical route for $3 trillion in annual ship-borne trade.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)